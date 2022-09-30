Central Texas remembers Vanessa Guillen as family celebrates what would have been her 23rd birthday

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - It’s been two year since the killing of Fort Hood Specialist Vanessa Guillén, whose disappearance and killing enraged Americans across the U.S. and led to a day of reckoning for the U.S. military as army leaders came under fire for the way they handled cases of sexual assault.

On what would have been Guillén’s 23rd birthday, the slain soldier’s family is hosting a Run to Remember 5K & Vigil in San Antonio that is meant “to honor and remember the women and men service members affected by Military Sexual Trauma and Service Member Violence, and continue to raise awareness for the work that needs to be done to bring an end to the environment of acceptance and complacency in the military ranks.”

Guillén was born Sept. 30, 1999 in Houston, Texas and was the second oldest of six siblings. She joined the U.S. Army after graduating high school and was stationed at Fort Hood.

The Guillén Family said the event was organized in their loved one’s memory of her since “Vanessa loved running track.”

Brutal murder on post

Guillén, whose family recently filed a lawsuit against the Army, was last seen on the night of April 22, 2020, in the parking lot of her 3rd Cavalry Regiment Engineer Squadron Headquarters. Keys to her car and her barracks room and her ID card and wallet were later found in the armory room where she had worked earlier in the day.

More than two months later, on June 30, 2020, contractors working on a fence along the Leon River discovered remains later confirmed to be hers.

Cecily Ann Aguilar,24, is set to begin her trial in 2023 as she is named in an 11-count superseding indictment charging her with aiding her boyfriend, Army Spc. Aaron David Robinson, who investigators believe killed Guillén, dismembered her body and buried her remains.

Robinson, 20, shot himself in June 2020 as Killeen police officers were on their way to arrest him.

A reckoning for the U.S. Army

The brutal murder made national headlines and sparked a movement on social media with advocates using the hashtags #JusticeForVanessaGuillen and #IamVanessaGuillen to raise awareness about sexual harassment and assault suffered by women serving in the military.

Many military service women soon came forward to share their stories of sexual harassment while in the service. Pressure on politicians and military leaders culminated in the passage of the “I am Vanessa Guillen” Act in 2021 to protect soldiers who report sexual assaults.

Today, on #WomenVeteransDay we remember and honor Spc. Vanessa Guillen.



Last month, we reintroduced the #IAmVanessaGuillen Act to protect our soldiers from sexual harassment.



I will continue fighting to get justice for Vanessa.



We need to make sure our soldiers feel safe! pic.twitter.com/RevvFReDMp — Rep. Sylvia Garcia (@RepSylviaGarcia) June 12, 2021

The family has since created the “I am Vanessa Guillen Foundation,” described as a foundation “driven by progressive ideas, bold actions, and a strong foundation of support.”

Vanessa Guillen Mural (Telemundo39)

Fort Hood also unveiled a gate in April 2021 named after Guillén in the 3rd Cavalry Regiment area where she served.

Officials said members of the Guillén Family were involved in the design process and will attend the ceremony.

KWTX's Eric Franklin obtained these renderings of the Vanessa Guillen Gate at Fort Hood. (Fort Hood)

Recently, the family filed a civil suit seeking $35 million in damages from the U.S. government on the basis of “basis of sexual harassment, abuse, assault, rape, sodomy and wrongful death.”

“This will be an opportunity for every victim to feel not only like they have a voice but that they can be made whole,” said Natalie Khawam, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of the Guillén family.

A documentary “I Am Vanessa Guillen,” is set to premiere on Nov. 17 on Netflix and directed by Christy Wegener, according to Variety. The film tells the story of Guillén along with the journey of her family’s fight for reform.

“At the core, this is a story about overcoming the greatest odds imaginable in the name of family, love and justice. This is David vs. Goliath on steroids,” Wegener said to Variety.

