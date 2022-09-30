Canton man dies in single-vehicle crash on FM 1255
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A vehicle crashed into a metal fence just east of Canton, killing the driver.
Stephen Smith, 73, was driving east on FM 1255 Saturday evening when he crashed into a metal pipe fence, according to Texas DPS. The DPS release notes he was not wearing a seat belt.
DPS says Smith was pronounced dead on Wednesday by a doctor from Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler.
Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.