Canton man dies in single-vehicle crash on FM 1255

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A vehicle crashed into a metal fence just east of Canton, killing the driver.

Stephen Smith, 73, was driving east on FM 1255 Saturday evening when he crashed into a metal pipe fence, according to Texas DPS. The DPS release notes he was not wearing a seat belt.

DPS says Smith was pronounced dead on Wednesday by a doctor from Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler.

