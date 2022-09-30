Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Burning trash leads to grass fire in Smith County

Grass fire
Grass fire((Source: KLTV))
By Sariah Bonds and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Burning trash lead to a grass fire in Smith County Friday.

The fire happened off FM 1252, east of FM 757. The homeowner said they were attempting to burn trash when it got out of control.

Three brush trucks and two engines from the Jackson Heights Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene. Approximately one acre burned from the fire.

