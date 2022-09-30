Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Bodies and floatplane parts recovered from Puget Sound

The bodies of some of the 10 victims and most of a floatplane that crashed in Washington...
The bodies of some of the 10 victims and most of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound have been recovered.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — The bodies of some of the 10 victims and most of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound earlier this month have been recovered.

The Seattle Times reports Island County Emergency Management confirmed Thursday that multiple bodies were recovered, but officials weren’t yet able to confirm the number.

National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy said Thursday that about 80% of the plane, including the engine, was recovered and brought to the surface using remotely operated vessels. Recovery efforts started Tuesday in a shipping channel near Whidbey Island.

The September 4 flight was traveling from San Juan Island to suburban Seattle when it crashed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of crime tape and police lights.
Tyler police investigating after woman found beaten unconscious
File photo of crime tape and police lights.
Woman found beaten unconscious in Tyler dies
The restaurant is closed on Mondays; no injuries have been reported at this time. (Video...
Canton barbecue restaurant scene of massive fire Monday evening
Coolio performs during the "I Love The 90's" tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at RiverEdge Park in...
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59
Taz Marshall Whittemore
Winning scratch-off ticket leads to arrest in Smith County car thefts

Latest News

ETX Crews Head To Florida
East Texas Chapter of American Red Cross responds to Florida after Hurricane Ian
Tyler Assault
Tyler Assault
Charley Pride's Son Settlement
Son of country singer Charley Pride says agreement has been reached in will dispute
Tire Fire
Wood County tire fire sparked by nearby burning trash
In this aerial photo, damaged boats and debris are stacked along the shore in the aftermath of...
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina