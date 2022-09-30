Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Authorities: Texas warden, brother arrested after migrant is killed near Mexico border

Michael Sheppard and Mark Sheppard, both 60, were charged with manslaughter, according to court...
Michael Sheppard and Mark Sheppard, both 60, were charged with manslaughter, according to court documents.(KWTX ONLY)
By PAUL J. WEBER
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Two brothers — including one who has been a warden at a detention center that has housed immigrants — have been arrested in Texas after authorities say one of them opened fire on a group of migrants getting water near the U.S.-Mexico border, killing one man and shooting a woman in the stomach.

The shooting happened Tuesday in rural Hudspeth County about 90 miles (145 kilometers) from El Paso, according to court documents filed Thursday. The woman was taken to a hospital in El Paso where she was recovering, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said the victims were among a group of migrants standing alongside the road getting water when a truck with two men inside pulled over. According to court documents, the group had taken cover as the truck first passed to avoid being detected, but the truck then backed up.

Michael Sheppard and Mark Sheppard, both 60, were charged with manslaughter, according to court documents. It was not clear whether either man had an attorney and no contact information could immediately be found Thursday.

Records show that Michael Sheppard was a warden at the West Texas Detention Facility, a privately owned center that has housed migrant detainees. A spokeswoman for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement told The Associated Press that no immigration detainees had been held at that detention facility since October 2019.

Scott Sutterfield, a spokesman for facility operator Lasalle Corrections, said Thursday that the center’s warden had been fired “due to an off-duty incident unrelated to his employment.” He declined further comment.

Authorities located the truck by checking cameras and finding a vehicle matching the description given by the migrants, according to court records.

____

Associated Press writer Acacia Coronado contributed to this report.

COPYRIGHT 2022. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

Tyler and Charley Pride.
Son of country singer Charley Pride says agreement has been reached in will dispute
Woman found beaten unconscious in Tyler dies
Woman found beaten unconscious in Tyler dies
9-year-old dies after crash on Highway 243 in Van Zandt County
Canton man dies in single-vehicle crash on FM 1255
A family in Utah says a wedding venue is refusing to refund them after the groom died before...
Groom dies before wedding; venue refuses to refund bride, family says

Latest News

Saturday Weather Trivia 10-1-22
Saturday Weather Trivia
East Texas Longhorn Association at the East Texas State Fair.
East Texas Longhorn Association members face challenging drought conditions
Jones Elementary students learn about Hispanic heritage through dance performance
Jones Elementary students learn about Hispanic heritage through dance performance
trane technologies new furnace line
Trane to bring new furnace production line to Tyler
Pre-K teacher Jana Slaughter assist students with petting the cow.
Andy Woods Elementary holds farm day for pre-k students