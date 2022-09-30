Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Authorities: Texas man shoots 2 migrants near Mexico border

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Two brothers in Texas have been arrested after authorities say one of them opened fire on a group of migrants getting water near the U.S.-Mexico border, killing one man and shooting a woman in the stomach.

The shooting Tuesday was in rural Hudspeth County about 90 miles from El Paso.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Thursday that the female victim was recovering at an El Paso hospital.

Court documents say Michael Sheppard and Mark Sheppard were charged with manslaughter.

Michael Sheppard served as warden of a local detention center. A spokesman for Lasalle Corrections said Thursday the warden had been fired.

