Accused Smith County constable wants suspension lifted

A Smith County constable accused of theft has filed a motion demanding his temporary suspension be lifted.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County constable accused of theft has filed a motion demanding his temporary suspension be lifted.

In the filing, Curtis Traylor-Harris, who was arrested in 2021 after being accused of stealing from a residence while conducting official business as a constable, claims that the his suspension from duties was based on bad-faith actions by the state. Specifically, Traylor-Harris claims that he was intentionally given a high bond amount (which was overturned last week after an appeals court ruling) so that the state could have enough time to search for a private citizen willing to file a petition to remove him from elected office as Pct. 1 constable. Traylor-Harris, filed the motion without the aid of legal counsel, goes so far as to claim that the filing plaintiff did not initiate the filing of the removal petition of his own volition and signed a petition that was written and then filed by an unknown third party. His evidence for this is based on a comment the plaintiff’s sister (who Traylor-Harris says is an attorney) made in response to a post by the Tyler Morning Telegraph. Traylor-Harris states that this action “skirts the line of legality and potential fraud,” calling into question whether the petition was properly filed and whether the plaintiff “was competent enough to understand what he was signing.”

As such, Traylor-Harris further states that the court’s order to suspend him from his duties as constable was issued in error, though he says in the filing he does not believe the court did so intentionally. As he is no longer incarcerated, Traylor-Harris states he is “able to fully perform the duties of the position for which he was duly elected” and thusly requests the temporary suspension be lifted and he be allowed to return to work.

In response to Traylor-Harris’ filing, Smith County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Wilson issued the following statement:

“We believe the suspension order is valid and should be upheld. We have reviewed Mr. Traylor-Harris’ motion and believe his claims are baseless and without merit.”

