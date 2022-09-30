9-year-old dies after crash on Highway 243 in Van Zandt County

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 9-year-old boy died after a crash in Van Zandt County last Sunday.

According to DPS, the crash happened at 7:35 a.m. Sunday on State Highway 243 four miles west of Canton.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2002 Lexus ES-300 was traveling east on Highway 243 while a 2019 Ford F150 was also traveling east in front of the Lexus. The F150 was slowing down for traffic ahead and the Lexus collided into the F150 from the rear.

The 9-year-old, identified as Wyatt Brey, was taken to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas where he was pronounced dead on Sept. 28. The driver of the Lexus, Alexis Brey, 17, of Canton received incapacitating injuries and was transported to Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler.

Three others, William Brantley, 31, of Canton, and two minors received non-incapacitating injuries and were taken to Christus Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.