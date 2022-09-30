Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

11-year-old boy dies after falling from 19th-floor balcony, police say

Authorities say an 11-year-old child has died after falling from a balcony in Panama City...
Authorities say an 11-year-old child has died after falling from a balcony in Panama City Beach, Florida.(Boogich via canva)
By WJHG Staff, Allison Baker and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/Gray News) - Authorities say a child has died in Florida after falling from a balcony at a Panama City Beach resort.

WJHG reports an 11-year-old boy was found dead at the Sterling Reef building on Front Beach Road after falling from a 19th-floor balcony.

According to authorities, the boy’s family was staying at the resort after evacuating the Jacksonville area due to Hurricane Ian.

Police do not suspect foul play in the incident, but their investigation remains ongoing.

The family’s name was not immediately released by authorities.

Copyright 2022 WJHG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of crime tape and police lights.
Tyler police investigating after woman found beaten unconscious
File photo of crime tape and police lights.
Woman found beaten unconscious in Tyler dies
The restaurant is closed on Mondays; no injuries have been reported at this time. (Video...
Canton barbecue restaurant scene of massive fire Monday evening
Coolio performs during the "I Love The 90's" tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at RiverEdge Park in...
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59
Taz Marshall Whittemore
Winning scratch-off ticket leads to arrest in Smith County car thefts

Latest News

ETX Crews Head To Florida
East Texas Chapter of American Red Cross responds to Florida after Hurricane Ian
Tyler Assault
Tyler Assault
Charley Pride's Son Settlement
Son of country singer Charley Pride says agreement has been reached in will dispute
Tire Fire
Wood County tire fire sparked by nearby burning trash
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is taken off the field on a stretcher during the...
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa stretchered off field with head, neck injuries