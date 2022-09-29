Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Yankees star Judge hits 61st home run, ties Maris’ AL record

FILE - In this photo, New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits his 60th home run of the season,...
FILE - In this photo, New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits his 60th home run of the season, during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)(Jessie Alcheh | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (AP) — Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season, going deep for the New York Yankees against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 30-year-old slugger drove a full-count pitch from Tim Mayza over the left-field fence in the seventh inning at Rogers Centre.

Judge moved past the 60 home runs Babe Ruth hit in 1927, which had stood as the major league mark until Maris broke it in 1961.

All three stars reached those huge numbers playing for the Yankees.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The restaurant is closed on Mondays; no injuries have been reported at this time. (Video...
Canton barbecue restaurant scene of massive fire Monday evening
Taz Marshall Whittemore
Winning scratch-off ticket leads to arrest in Smith County car thefts
Longview police report Michael Ross, 55, of Longview was walking southbound on Neiman Marcus...
Longview police release name, details on man found dead on top of vehicle
Smith County Sheriff’s Office searching for counterfeiting suspect
Update: Smith County Sheriff’s Office identifies counterfeiting suspect
File photo of crime tape and police lights.
Tyler police investigating after woman found beaten unconscious

Latest News

Despite the recent catastrophic events that have occurred on school campuses, Knight says she’s...
Chapel Hill students gather for See You at the Pole event
Loop 281 corridor study seeks solutions for Longview traffic problems
Loop 281 corridor study seeks solutions for Longview traffic problems
Lone Star Sewage
Lone Star Sewage Problem
Tyler Pounds Taxiway Project
Tyler City Council approves $6.9M airport runway rehab project
Pollard neighborhood poised to be Tyler’s next national historic district
Pollard neighborhood poised to be Tyler’s next national historic district