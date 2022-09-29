Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wood County tire fire sparked by nearby burning trash

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A tire fire in Wood County is contained after breaking out in the 2200 block of FM 2659 Wednesday night.

According to the Wood County Fire Marshal Tully Davidson, the property owner was burning trash which caused the tires to ignite. Among the tactics used to contain the fire was a plow line dug with a bulldozer. Davidson said he did not know why the tires were on the property. A neighbor spoke with KLTV and said they noticed the property owner piling them up about eight months ago and the pile has only grown since.

Davidson said the investigation has been handed over to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

