Woman found beaten unconscious in Tyler dies

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A woman found beaten unconscious at a Tyler intersection has died.

Tyler police say the woman was Teri Furgerson, 48, of Pampa. The case is now a homicide investigation.

Furgerson was found at the intersection of North Fannin Avenue and East Valentine Street at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. It appeared she had been assaulted and had trauma to her head.

If anybody has any information on this case please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

