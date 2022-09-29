Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Woman found beaten unconscious in Tyler dies

By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A woman found beaten unconscious at a Tyler intersection has died.

Tyler police say the woman was Teri Furgerson, 48, of Pampa. The case is now a homicide investigation.

Furgerson was found at the intersection of North Fannin Avenue and East Valentine Street at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. It appeared she had been assaulted and had trauma to her head.

If anybody has any information on this case please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

