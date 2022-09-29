Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Gregg County commissioners approve fee increases at East Texas Regional Airport

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After more than a decade of keeping costs down, the Gregg County Commissioners court voted to increase fees in some areas to offset the cost of operation at East Texas Regional Airport ... but parking will still be free.  

The commissioners voted today to approve increases in landing fees, fueling fees, and lease fees on hangars at East Texas Regional Airport. County judge Bill Stoudt says the increases were necessary to maintain funds to operate the airport.

Diboll PD receives first K9 in over 20 years
SFA gardens prepares for fall plant sale
Temporary SH 21 bridge in Nacogdoches closed for inspection, repairs
Wood County resident Robert Pedretti
WebXtra: Wood County man recounts overnight tire fire
