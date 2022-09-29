WebXtra: Gregg County commissioners approve fee increases at East Texas Regional Airport

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After more than a decade of keeping costs down, the Gregg County Commissioners court voted to increase fees in some areas to offset the cost of operation at East Texas Regional Airport ... but parking will still be free.

The commissioners voted today to approve increases in landing fees, fueling fees, and lease fees on hangars at East Texas Regional Airport. County judge Bill Stoudt says the increases were necessary to maintain funds to operate the airport.

