Trinity County Sheriff’s Office seeking whereabouts of 2 missing people

Missing persons from Trinity County
Missing persons from Trinity County((Source: Trinity County Sheriff's Office))
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of two missing people.

According to Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, on Sept. 16, the sheriff’s office received a report of a missing person, Clayton Waters, after he failed to report to work for several days.

During the course of the search for Clayton, it was determined a second person, Karen Waters, is also missing.

Clayton Waters
Clayton Waters((Source: Trinity County Sheriff's Office))

Wallace said the investigation and circumstances surrounding the disappearance has led them to believe their current absence and lack of communication was not voluntary. All methods of transportation known to either subject has been accounted for and no indications of travel have been uncovered.

Karen Waters
Karen Waters((Source: Trinity County Sheriff's Office))

Wallace said they are asking for the public’s assistance and for anyone to come forward with any information that may lead to the whereabouts of Clayton or Karen Waters. They are also asking for anyone that has had any type of communications with either person, from 9/8/2022 to current to contact the Sheriff’s Office.

