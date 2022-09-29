TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler collision at WNW Loop 323 at Gentry in Tyler blocking traffic

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A major wreck has occurred in front of the Rose City Inn on the north loop in Tyler Wednesday night. This is at the intersection of the north loop and Gentry Parkway (Hwy 69).

Tyler police officers and Tyler firefighters are at the scene, as well as EMS.

According to a witness at the scene who provided the attached pictures, a tanker truck and a cement mixer truck collided when one was turning onto the loop, northbound toward Lindale. The resulting wreck has the westbound lands from the east side of the intersection in front of Rose City Inn completely blocked, police say.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area. No estimate has been given as to how long the roadway will remain closed.

WB lanes from East Side of the intersection in front of Rose City Inn is completely shut down. (Viewer Photos)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.