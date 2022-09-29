Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Thursday’s Weather: Another shot of cooler air arrives today

By Katie Vossler
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Not quite as cool this morning, but still nice.  Temperatures are starting out in the 60s with a light easterly wind.  That wind quickly turns to the northeast by midday with gusts up to 12 and 15 mph as a cold front arrives.  This front will unfortunately be dry with no clouds and no rain, but it does cool things down.  Most of the afternoon will be in the 70s with a high near 80 degrees.  Overnight, temperatures will drop quickly with lows in the upper 40s in many places by Friday morning.  Sunny, nice and mild for Friday with highs in the lower 80s and a gradual warming trend through the weekend and early next week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of crime tape and police lights.
Tyler police investigating after woman found beaten unconscious
The restaurant is closed on Mondays; no injuries have been reported at this time. (Video...
Canton barbecue restaurant scene of massive fire Monday evening
Taz Marshall Whittemore
Winning scratch-off ticket leads to arrest in Smith County car thefts
Coolio performs during the "I Love The 90's" tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at RiverEdge Park in...
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59
Nathan, 12, was riding his bike with friends when he was hit by a car. His mom took him to the...
Caught on video: School superintendent hits 12-year-old with his car

Latest News

Members of a delegation from the City of Tyler and the Tyler Sister Cities organization visited...
East Texas delegation visits Ukrainian refugee center in Poland
Kasey Brown (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail)
Man gets life sentence in deadly Nacogdoches home invasion
Proceeds from the pumpkin patch go toward community causes.
Lanes Chapel pumpkin patch funnels money back to community
Nacogdoches ISD is searching for a full-time HVAC technician.
Search heats up for Nacogdoches ISD HVAC technician