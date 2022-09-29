Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Sunny and pleasant weather on tap for your Thursday forecast.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! I am sure you noticed how pleasant it was this morning as lows ranged in the upper 50s to lower 60s! This afternoon isn’t looking too bad either, with highs ranging from the upper 70s into the lower 80s with sunny skies. A backdoor cold front will finish pushing through East Texas today, which means tomorrow morning will trend cooler in the lower 50s, and a few cold spots even dropping to around 49 degrees! Friday will be another beautiful and quiet day with sunny skies and highs near 80 degrees for most. Clear skies stick around for Friday night football, but we will cool off quickly into the upper 60s by 9 PM tomorrow night, so if you get chilly easily you might want to wear longer sleeves. Beautiful weather is on tap for the weekend with cool mornings in the lower to middle 50s and highs in the middle 80s with mostly sunny skies. We stay sunny into next week as well, although temperatures will continue to gradually warm, placing highs in the mid to upper 80s by the middle of the next work week. Enjoy the cooler weather while it lasts!

