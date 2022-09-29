Temporary SH 21 bridge in Nacogdoches closed for inspection, repairs

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - TxDOT has closed a temporary bridge pending further inspection and repairs.

According to TxDOT Lufkin Public Information Officer Rhonda Oaks, engineers and inspectors were called to inspect what was believed to be an issue on the temporary bridge at Atascoso Creek in Nacogdoches County where there is ongoing construction.

They discovered multiple trusses that exhibited signs of unusual deflection or a deviation of what they should show. The decision was made to close the bridge for further inspection and repairs. Those repairs began immediately on Thursday, and contractors believe it could be reopened to traffic by Friday afternoon if all goes well. If not, work will continue through the weekend until repairs are completed. Prior to reopening the bridge, additional inspections will be done.

Message boards are in place announcing the closure. At this time, westbound motorists can utilize FM 95 and eastbound motorists can utilize FM 226.

“This is a heavily used roadway, and we understand the inconvenience to motorists, residents and commercial traffic that travel this route daily,” said Oaks. “Safety is our number one priority in all we do, so for the safety of the traveling public, the decision was made to close this temporary bridge until it is repaired and safe. Our contractors will work to complete these repairs in a timely manner.”

