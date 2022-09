TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Grace Community Cougars are 5-0, and one reason is offensive lineman Kole Crawford. He anchors an offensive line that opens holes for ball carriers, in fact the Cougars have outscored them 215-83.

Crawford says this season is much more fun than the 2-9 season posted in 2021.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.