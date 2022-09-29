Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
A Beautiful Stretch of Weather On Tap For East Texas
Cool mornings, very mild afternoons likely through the weekend. Clear Skies.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live...Another beautiful day across East Texas today and many more are expected with plentiful sunshine, Cool mornings and Mild afternoons. A nice northeasterly wind is expected during the day and light East and Northeasterly winds at night. We will warm up a bit as we head into the early part of next week, but it looks like we just stay away from the 90-degree mark in most areas. Major Hurricane Ian made landfall earlier this afternoon, at 2:05 PM Central Time near Cayo Costa, Florida with winds of 150 mph. Ian is weakening as it continues to move through central Florida with significant Storm Surge subsiding, powerful winds weakening, and flooding rainfall continuing. It will slowly move through northern and northeastern Florida before heading back over the open waters of the western Atlantic and then swing back on shore over Southern South Carolina as a strong Tropical Storm Friday afternoon...so more flooding rains and damaging winds for eastern Georgia and South Carolina and points north.

