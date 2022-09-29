Out-of-control burn in Rusk County destroys property

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said a fire caused by the burning of brush led to several structures being destroyed Thursday.

They said around 2:37 p.m., the Henderson Fire Department, Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department and the New London Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire threatening other property on CR 417D, off Loop 571.

Rusk County fire ((Source: Rusk County Office of Emergency Management))

One travel trailer, two storage buildings, and two small trailers were destroyed in the fire. The arriving fire units stopped the fire before spreading to other nearby properties.

An investigation led to determining the cause was fire spreading from outdoor burning of brush.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.