East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Not quite as cool this morning, but still nice. Temperatures are starting out in the 60s with a light easterly wind. That wind quickly turns to the northeast by midday with gusts up to 12 and 15 mph as a cold front arrives. This front will unfortunately be dry with no clouds and no rain, but it does cool things down. Most of the afternoon will be in the 70s with a high near 80 degrees. Overnight, temperatures will drop quickly with lows in the upper 40s in many places by Friday morning. Sunny, nice and mild for Friday with highs in the lower 80s and a gradual warming trend through the weekend and early next week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.