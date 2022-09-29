Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Man gets 60 years for production of child pornography

By Amber Stegall
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 38-year-old Lubbock man will spend the next 60 years in prison for producing child pornography.

Federal court documents show 38-year-old Kyle Lamar West admitted to coercing and enticing a person under the age of 18 to engage in explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography. He was charged with seven counts but pleaded guilty to counts six and seven. He was sentenced to 360 months (30 years) for each count. Counts one through five were dismissed.

In February 2022, West was arrested for indecency with a child by the Lubbock Police Department after a 10-year-old girl made an outcry that West had been sexually abusing her. While he was in jail, a family member found photographs and videos in a cloud storage account West had linked to his cellphone.

Court documents also show there were multiple photographs and videos of a three-year-old performing sex acts on West. The family member immediately contacted law enforcement and turned the phone over to an FBI agent.

The FBI found more than 100 photographs and several videos on the phone of a child performing sex acts on West, one of which West was holding a lollipop in his hand.

West is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center where he is being held on a federal detainer awaiting trial for a case in the 137th District Court. He is charged with indecency with a child, sexual contact. If convicted in District Court, his sentence will be added to his federal sentence.

West was also sentenced to 30 years of supervised release after he completes his federal prison sentence. He is required to pay $6,000 in restitution.

West has been in the Lubbock County Detention Center since February 17, 2022, which is 225 days.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found beaten unconscious in Tyler dies
Woman found beaten unconscious in Tyler dies
The Texas Department of Public Safety said five people were killed in a shooting in the town of...
5 killed in Texas shooting, officials say
Tyler and Charley Pride.
Son of country singer Charley Pride says agreement has been reached in will dispute
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
18-wheeler rollover
18-wheeler carrying 22K pounds of chocolate rolls over on I-20 exit ramp in Smith County

Latest News

Grass fire burns 2 buildings in Sabine County
Dry conditions bring burn bans back to East Texas Counties
The intersection was blocked for over two hours as three wreckers worked to turn the trailer...
WebXtra: Overturned trailer blocks traffic in Kilgore
The intersection was blocked for over two hours as three wreckers worked to turn the trailer...
WebXtra: Overturned trailer blocks traffic in Kilgore
B.A.D's mission is to teach people that dancing can be used to heal different traumas.
WebXtra: Lufkin students experience Ballet After Dark dance therapy
B.A.D's mission is to teach people that dancing can be used to heal different traumas.
WebXtra: Lufkin students experience Ballet After Dark dance therapy