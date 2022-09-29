Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Father pleads guilty to murder, sentenced to life plus 20 years

Mug shot of Kameron Gammage
By Micah Allen
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The father of a 7-month-old child who died in July has plead guilty to murder and injury to a child.

Kameron Gammage made the guilty plea to those charges Sept. 29, and was sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years.

By agreement, the court ordered the cases to run consecutively.

