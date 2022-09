DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - The Diboll Police Department has received its first K9 in over 20 years.

Jack is a five-year-old German Shepherd. He is a single purpose narcotics detection dog.

Mariela Gonzales spoke with handler Nichole Boots about the training and bonding she is doing with Jack to get him ready for his duty.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.