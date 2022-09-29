Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Causeway connecting Florida mainland to island washed away

Storm surge from Hurricane Ian washed away part of Florida’s Sanibel Causeway. (Source: WPLG)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANIBEL CAUSEWAY, Fla. (WBBH) – Storm surge from Hurricane Ian washed away part of Florida’s Sanibel Causeway.

The causeway is the only way to get to or from Sanibel and Captiva Islands to the state’s mainland.

The roadway that was washed away is on the ramp up to the causeway’s second bridge.

Ian made landfall Wednesday along the southwestern coast of Florida as a Category 4 hurricane.

It weakened to a tropical storm early Thursday.

Ian is expected to have dropped 12-30 inches of rain across central Florida.

The Sanibel Island Causeway has been wrecked by Hurricane Ian. (Source: WBBH/CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of crime tape and police lights.
Tyler police investigating after woman found beaten unconscious
The restaurant is closed on Mondays; no injuries have been reported at this time. (Video...
Canton barbecue restaurant scene of massive fire Monday evening
Coolio performs during the "I Love The 90's" tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at RiverEdge Park in...
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59
Taz Marshall Whittemore
Winning scratch-off ticket leads to arrest in Smith County car thefts
Nathan, 12, was riding his bike with friends when he was hit by a car. His mom took him to the...
Caught on video: School superintendent hits 12-year-old with his car

Latest News

Diboll PD receives first K9 in over 20 years
Diboll PD receives first K9 in over 20 years
Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin man accused of intentionally burning child in bathtub
Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arrives on Capitol Hill to meet...
Ginni Thomas arrives to meet with Jan. 6 panel
Jack
Diboll PD receives first K9 in over 20 years
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference Sept. 21 at the Federal Reserve...
US economy drops at 0.6% annual rate from April through June