Carthage man accused in capitol riot allowed to travel to Florida to aid in hurricane relief

Alex Harkrider (Source: Gregg County Jail)
Alex Harkrider (Source: Gregg County Jail)(Gregg County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLTV) - A Carthage man arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot has been granted temporary release from incarceration so that he may aid relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s destruction in Florida.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan granted Alex Harkrider, 35, of Carthage, two weeks of temporary release beginning Thursday to assist with hurricane relief efforts. Harkrider must report to pretrial services via phone or email. Harkrider has previously been granted temporary release to aid with Hurricane Ida relief.

Harkrider and his friend, Ryan Nichols, of Longview, were arrested in connection with their participation in riot at the United States Capitol building on January 6, 2021. Lawyers for both men recently filed a motion to dismiss all federal charges against them, claiming that President Joe Biden’s recent speech decrying the behavior and tactics of “MAGA Republicans” as anti-American has irrevocably poisoned the potential jury pool, thus making it impossible for either defendant to receive an impartial trial.

Judge Hogan will hold a hearing regarding Nichols’ motion to dismiss on Friday, Oct. 7.

Lawyer cites Biden speech in Longview man’s motion to dismiss federal charges

