Authorities search for Tyler man accused of soliciting photos from child

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help tracking down a man wanted for allegedly soliciting minors online.

According to Sgt. Larry Christian, Cedric Devon Taylor, 38, is wanted for questioning on suspicion that he solicited inappropriate photos from an 11-year-old girl. Taylor’s last known residence was on Valley View Dr. in Tyler, however he may have moved to Longview where he is said to work at a Zippy J’s convenience store. He is a black male, 6′3″ in height and weighs 278 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Aaron Hinton at 903-566-6600 or via email, ahinton@smith-county.com.

