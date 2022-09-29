Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
American Red Cross responding to Florida after Hurricane Ian

Doyle Rader, Regional Communications Manager for the American Red Cross, says an emergency response vehicle is preparing to leave East Texas to help in recovery
By Willie Downs and Christian Terry
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews from the American Red Cross, including some from East Texas, are responding to Florida to assist in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Doyle Rader, Regional Communications Manager for the American Red Cross, said an emergency response vehicle is preparing to leave East Texas to help in recovery efforts. Rader said from the state of Texas, a fleet of 10-12 emergency response vehicles will be responding. Some of them have left for Florida already and some of them are leaving today and tomorrow.

“We had one go out from Lubbock yesterday, and that’s a 1400 mile plus journey but they are driving all the way there so you know its a long road but all of our volunteers and all of our staff are willing to make it to make the lives of Floridians just a little bit easier,” Rader said.

He said they anticipate recovery efforts will last a while.

“We don’t anticipate this to be a one and done operation, this is going to take days, weeks and possibly months for all of our efforts and not just us but also partner organizations to really grasp the scope of this disaster and help the people recover,” he said.

