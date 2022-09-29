Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
5 killed in Texas shooting, officials say

The Texas Department of Public Safety said five people were killed in a shooting in the town of...
The Texas Department of Public Safety said five people were killed in a shooting in the town of McGregor.(Gray News, file)
By Julie Hays
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Five people were killed and a suspect is in custody following a shooting Thursday, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. local time. A member of the Texas Rangers confirmed the number of people who died but did not release the identities of the victims or suspect.

He said in a brief news conference that there had been an officer-involved shooting and a suspect was in police custody.

The suspected shooter was reportedly shot by McGregor police and taken to the hospital, according to an unnamed official.

A construction worker in the area said he witnessed a wounded person lying on the ground and a man firing rounds at another person moments before police arrived in the neighborhood.

The McGregor school district briefly locked down its schools and canceled classes and events for the day. It also said grief counselors would be available.

The town of about 5,200 is located approximately 18 miles southwest of Waco.

