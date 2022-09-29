18-wheeler carrying 22K pounds of chocolate rolls over on I-20 exit ramp in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An 18-wheeler has rolled over on an exit ramp off I-20 in Smith County.

According to Trooper Skidmore with DPS, they were called out at 10:03 a.m. The driver of the 18-wheeler was exiting at the eastbound 575 exit ramp onto County Road 3101. Skidmore said the truck came around a curve too fast and rolled over.

Skidmore said the driver was checked out to be safe but was fine. The truck was carrying 22,000 pounds of chocolate and was going to a factory in Georgia.

The exit ramp is currently closed and may be closed for the next three hours.

