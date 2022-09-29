Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

18-wheeler carrying 22K pounds of chocolate rolls over on I-20 exit ramp in Smith County

An 18-wheeler has rolled over on an exit ramp off I-20 in Smith County.
By Erin Wides and Christian Terry
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An 18-wheeler has rolled over on an exit ramp off I-20 in Smith County.

According to Trooper Skidmore with DPS, they were called out at 10:03 a.m. The driver of the 18-wheeler was exiting at the eastbound 575 exit ramp onto County Road 3101. Skidmore said the truck came around a curve too fast and rolled over.

Skidmore said the driver was checked out to be safe but was fine. The truck was carrying 22,000 pounds of chocolate and was going to a factory in Georgia.

The exit ramp is currently closed and may be closed for the next three hours.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of crime tape and police lights.
Tyler police investigating after woman found beaten unconscious
The restaurant is closed on Mondays; no injuries have been reported at this time. (Video...
Canton barbecue restaurant scene of massive fire Monday evening
Coolio performs during the "I Love The 90's" tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at RiverEdge Park in...
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59
Taz Marshall Whittemore
Winning scratch-off ticket leads to arrest in Smith County car thefts
Nathan, 12, was riding his bike with friends when he was hit by a car. His mom took him to the...
Caught on video: School superintendent hits 12-year-old with his car

Latest News

KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
WB lanes from East Side of the intersection in front of Rose City Inn is completely shut down.
TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler collision at WNW Loop 323 at Gentry in Tyler blocking traffic
TxDOT Lufkin takes on biggest project ever with Corrigan Relief Route
TxDOT Lufkin takes on biggest project ever with Corrigan Relief Route
Roadwork for the week of Sept. 26