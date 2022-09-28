WebXtra: TxDOT Lufkin takes on biggest project ever with Corrigan Relief Route

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Corrigan Relief Route will be the project with the biggest budget that TxDOT Lufkin has ever taken on.

TxDOT Lufkin Public Information Officer Rhonda Oaks said the $172.8 million project will span 6.3 miles, ranging from three miles north of US Highway 287 to three miles south of Highway 287.

The project is expected to take six years to complete and will include overpasses to bypass Corrigan, which is heavily traveled, according to Oaks.

The Corrigan Relief Route has been in the works off and on since the late 1990s but stopped due to budgetary concerns. However, in 2012 the project was resumed and considered a “top priority” according to Oaks. Construction on the new roadway itself is expected to begin as early as November.

