Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

WebXtra: TxDOT Lufkin takes on biggest project ever with Corrigan Relief Route

By Brian Jordan
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Corrigan Relief Route will be the project with the biggest budget that TxDOT Lufkin has ever taken on.

TxDOT Lufkin Public Information Officer Rhonda Oaks said the $172.8 million project will span 6.3 miles, ranging from three miles north of US Highway 287 to three miles south of Highway 287.

The project is expected to take six years to complete and will include overpasses to bypass Corrigan, which is heavily traveled, according to Oaks.

The Corrigan Relief Route has been in the works off and on since the late 1990s but stopped due to budgetary concerns. However, in 2012 the project was resumed and considered a “top priority” according to Oaks. Construction on the new roadway itself is expected to begin as early as November.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The restaurant is closed on Mondays; no injuries have been reported at this time. (Video...
Canton barbecue restaurant scene of massive fire Monday evening
Taz Marshall Whittemore
Winning scratch-off ticket leads to arrest in Smith County car thefts
Longview police report Michael Ross, 55, of Longview was walking southbound on Neiman Marcus...
Longview police release name, details on man found dead on top of vehicle
Smith County Sheriff’s Office searching for counterfeiting suspect
Update: Smith County Sheriff’s Office identifies counterfeiting suspect
Henry Ayala Hendrix
Tyler man found guilty of selling drugs on social media

Latest News

Tyler Fire Chief tours modern station in Polish sister city, proposes firefighter exchange
Trial continues for man charged in deadly Nacogdoches home invasion
Trial continues for man charged in deadly Nacogdoches home invasion
US Highway 287 near Corrigan.
WebXtra: TxDOT Lufkin takes on biggest project ever with Corrigan Relief Route
Nacogdoches ISD is searching for a full-time HVAC technician.
Search heats up for Nacogdoches ISD HVAC technician