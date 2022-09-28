Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Lone Star woman’s house floods with sewage for 7th time

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas woman is desperately seeking help to clean up and restore her home after it was flooded with raw sewage, now for the 7th time.  

Lone Star homeowner Mary Robertson said the nightmare started in May when a city sewage line became clogged near her home and the backup began to flood her home. Robertson said she contacted the city for help, but over the course of time her home was repeatedly flooded by the sewage backup, the last time being Saturday night.  

She’s cleaned up many times, losing her carpet out of the home, and believes she’ll lose much of her furniture from exposure to the sewage. Lone Star Mayor Randy Hodges came by Robertson’s house to inform her that she can file a claim with the city for damages which will then be filed with the city’s insurance carrier for repairing the damages. Robertson and her daughter have been displaced by the flooding and are hoping some action can be taken to help her clean it up and eventually move back in.

WebXtra: Loop 281 Corridor study seeks solutions for Longview traffic problems
