WebXtra: Lane’s Chapel pumpkin patch funnels money back to community

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Lane’s Chapel United Methodist Church has opened their pumpkin patch for the season. They’re expecting three truckloads with a variety 2,500 pumpkins and gourds each drop off, through Oct. 31st. Proceeds go right back to the community and last year they gave away more than $35,000 in scholarships.

There are also free games, actives, and a train for families to enjoy.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.