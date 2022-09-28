Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

WebXtra: Lane’s Chapel pumpkin patch funnels money back to community

By Erin Wides
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Lane’s Chapel United Methodist Church has opened their pumpkin patch for the season. They’re expecting three truckloads with a variety 2,500 pumpkins and gourds each drop off, through Oct. 31st. Proceeds go right back to the community and last year they gave away more than $35,000 in scholarships.

There are also free games, actives, and a train for families to enjoy.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The restaurant is closed on Mondays; no injuries have been reported at this time. (Video...
Canton barbecue restaurant scene of massive fire Monday evening
Taz Marshall Whittemore
Winning scratch-off ticket leads to arrest in Smith County car thefts
Longview police report Michael Ross, 55, of Longview was walking southbound on Neiman Marcus...
Longview police release name, details on man found dead on top of vehicle
Smith County Sheriff’s Office searching for counterfeiting suspect
Update: Smith County Sheriff’s Office identifies counterfeiting suspect
Henry Ayala Hendrix
Tyler man found guilty of selling drugs on social media

Latest News

Nacogdoches ISD is searching for a full-time HVAC technician.
Search heats up for Nacogdoches ISD HVAC technician
Proceeds from the pumpkin patch go toward community causes.
WebXtra: Lane’s Chapel pumpkin patch funnels money back to community
Tire Fire
Cloud of smoke near Tyler attributed to burning tires
Cloud of smoke near Tyler attributed to burning tires
Cloud of smoke near Tyler attributed to burning tires