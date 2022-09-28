Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler police investigating after woman found beaten unconscious

File photo of crime tape and police lights.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they investigate an assault that took place Tuesday morning.

According to a report by Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, officers responded at around 9 a.m. to the intersection of N. Fannin Ave. and E. Valentine Street upon reports of an assault. It was there that a woman was found unconscious lying on the ground with apparent trauma to the head. She was transported to UT Health Tyler where she remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

