Tyler Police Department to replace equipment, applies for grant for bullet-resistant shields

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department will be replacing their in-car camera systems, body-worn cameras and conductive energy weapons known as Tasers.

According to a press release from the city, the City Council approved a $2,604,499.50 Statement of Work (SOW) to provide similar equipment to all personnel and allow continuity of training with the new equipment.

The press release said the five-year agreement with AXON Enterprise, Inc. includes a mid-term replacement of all body-worn cameras. An installment payment of 533,428.56 will be made in Fiscal Year 2023 and annual payments of $517,767.76 will be made in FY 2024 through 2027.

The agreement provides the police department with updated in-car cameras that have integrated license plate reader abilities, new body-worn cameras for each officer, unlimited video storage capabilities, upgraded Tasers for each officer, along with associated software, hardware, services, and warranties.

Additionally, Tyler Municipal Court personnel will receive new video equipment and Tasers. Tyler Fire Department investigators will be provided with new body-worn cameras and Tasers.

The press release said the current in-car video system was purchased in 2014 and upgraded in 2017. Officers currently utilize two different brands of body-worn cameras, one that was originally purchased in 2014 (Axon) and another that was upgraded in 2018 (WatchGuard). The Taser devices carried by department personnel are of varying ages and models, which can cause training and replacement issues.

“Technology continues to evolve and plays a bigger role in community policing each year,” said City Manager Ed Broussard. “The Tyler Police Department was one of the first departments in the State to adopt body camera technology over a decade ago. This spending will ensure we continue to lead the State in transparent policing.”

Video technology allows police officers to capture and protect accident and crime-scene evidence. The press release said this investment ensures all Tyler Police Officers have the most up-to-date technology to document interactions with the community.

The Tyler Police Department has also applied for a grant to purchase bullet-resistant shields.

Tyler Police Chief Jimmy Toler says this came about after recent school shootings, such as the one in Uvalde, and if approved would be fully funded by the state.

