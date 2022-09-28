Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler Fire Chief tours modern station in Polish sister city, proposes firefighter exchange

On Wednesday, Tyler Fire Chief David Coble and other members of a delegation from the city...
By Lane Luckie
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JELENIA GÓRA, Poland (KLTV) - On Wednesday, Tyler Fire Chief David Coble and other members of a delegation from the city toured a recently-constructed fire station in Tyler’s sister city of Jelenia Góra, Poland.

The group is visiting southwestern Poland to deepen the partnership between the two communities.

Coble’s Polish counterpart led the delegation on a tour of Jelenia Góra’s main fire station, which opened in the last two years. The multi-story building also contains a community education center, where firefighters teach children about fire safety through an immersive, museum-style exhibit.

Coble also proposed the cities discuss a possible exchange of personnel, inviting a Jelenia Góra firefighter to stay at a Tyler fire station for a month.

The East Texas delegation also watched a demonstration of firefighting apparatuses, water rescue boats, and housing and training facilities.

KLTV & KTRE anchor Lane Luckie is traveling with a delegation from the City of Tyler to its sister city in Poland to get a closer look at ties between the two communities and the impact of citizen diplomacy. Click here for more coverage.

