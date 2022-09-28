Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler City Council approves $6.9M airport runway rehab project

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Wednesday the Tyler City Council cleared for take off for a reconstruction project at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.

The Taxiway Alpha Rehabilitation Project will reconstruct a taxiway worth more than $6.9 million.

Tyler Pounds Regional Airport Manager Steve Thompson said Taxiway Alpha is a critical artery of the airport.

“It provides access to our entire runway system for a variety of tenants,” Thompson said.

As traffic flow increases, “You finally get to a point where the cost of maintaining it is just, it’s time to just fully reconstruct and start with a brand-new piece of pavement,” Thompson said. “We’ll be removing all the existing asphalt and it will be replaced with concrete.”

Thompson said the project is a safety precaution to repair the existing taxiway.

“Piece of the pavement will start to fall or come up and those can really create a hazard for aircraft whether it gets ingested into an engine, causes tire problems,” he said.

90 percent of the project is funded by the Federal Aviation Administration. The remaining cost of about $600,000 will come from Tyler’s Half-Cent Sales Tax.

“It also guarantees that aircrafts that are visiting Tyler, including our commercial aircrafts, can use that taxiway,” Thompson said. “It really provides a safe, secure, and efficient means of aircraft coming and going from the tenants on that side.”

Thompson said the airport will start construction in November and it will take about 10 months to complete the project.

