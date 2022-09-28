Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Trial continues for man charged in deadly Nacogdoches home invasion

Kasey Brown (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail)
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The trial for one of four suspects charged in connection with the death of a man during a home invasion in Nacogdoches entered its second day Wednesday.

Kasey Rashad Brown, of Spring, is charged with capital murder in the death of Joey D. Gipson. Gipson was killed during an apparent home invasion that occurred in the 700 block of Arthur Weaver Street near the Eliza Street intersection in January of 2017. According to Nacogdoches police, there was a confrontation between Gipson and the suspects during the invasion, and he was fatally shot.

A detective with the Nacogdoches Police Department took the stand Wednesday. The detective testified he interviewed Brown prior to transporting him to Nacogdoches. The detective said he interviewed the victim’s mother who believed there was a gunshot wound to the back of the head. The detective said a gunshot wound was found on the victim’s chest but not the head.

