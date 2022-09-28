Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Research firm warns: 98% chance of global recession on horizon

A research firm warns there's a 98% chance of a global recession.
A research firm warns there's a 98% chance of a global recession.(belterz via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A research firm warns a worldwide recession is likely on the horizon.

According to a probability model run by Ned Davis Research, there is about a 98% chance of a global recession.

The only other times the recession model was that high was during severe economic downturns. Most recently in 2020, and during the global financial crisis of 2008 and 2009.

Economists seem to agree. The world economic forum said seven of 10 economists consider a global recession somewhat likely.

On a positive note, researchers said although recession risks are rising, the U.S. recession probability model is still at rock-bottom levels.

The national jobs market remains strong, consumers continue spending, and corporate profits are sturdy.

There are also hopes U.S. inflation will cool off in the coming months as supply catches up with demand.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The restaurant is closed on Mondays; no injuries have been reported at this time. (Video...
Canton barbecue restaurant scene of massive fire Monday evening
Taz Marshall Whittemore
Winning scratch-off ticket leads to arrest in Smith County car thefts
Longview police report Michael Ross, 55, of Longview was walking southbound on Neiman Marcus...
Longview police release name, details on man found dead on top of vehicle
Smith County Sheriff’s Office searching for counterfeiting suspect
Update: Smith County Sheriff’s Office identifies counterfeiting suspect
Henry Ayala Hendrix
Tyler man found guilty of selling drugs on social media

Latest News

Nacogdoches ISD is searching for a full-time HVAC technician.
Search heats up for Nacogdoches ISD HVAC technician
Proceeds from the pumpkin patch go toward community causes.
WebXtra: Lane’s Chapel pumpkin patch funnels money back to community
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, Monday, June 27, 2022. The Supreme Court...
Supreme Court keeping live audio as it opens again to public
Proceeds from the pumpkin patch go toward community causes.
WebXtra: Lane’s Chapel pumpkin patch funnels money back to community
Tire Fire
Cloud of smoke near Tyler attributed to burning tires