Nacogdoches native carries on family tradition of military service

GULFPORT, Miss. (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches native is following in the footsteps of his father, grandfather and great grandfather by serving his country.

Joshua Groholski, of Nacogdoches is a member of the Navy Construction Battalions, also known as “Seabees,” a play on the C and B initials.

Groholski graduated from Bryan High School in 2018, now he is continuing an 80-year family legacy of military service. He said ”my great grandfather and my granddad both served in World War II, my great grandfather served in the Marines and fought in the Pacific Islands. My grandfather served in the Army fighting in Europe. I also have two brothers in the Coast Guard.”

Groholski currently serves as a construction electrician with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 at the headquarters for naval construction forces in Gulfport, Mississippi.

Groholski said ”one lesson I learned growing up is to never pass up an opportunity that is given to you in life. The Navy is able to challenge our enemies all around the world, especially on the seas”.

“I’m thankful for the recognition from my leadership as lead watchstander for our generators during an exercise in July called Valiant Shield,” said Groholski. “I took charge of the watch and was always there to ensure everything ran smoothly as well as answer questions for fellow watchstanders.”

”Serving in the Navy means everything to me,” added Groholski. “The opportunity to serve gives me a sense of purpose, honor and pride.”

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.