Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Another beautiful day across East Texas today and many more are expected with plentiful sunshine, Cool mornings and Mild afternoons. A nice northeasterly wind is expected during the day and light East and Northeasterly winds at night. We will warm up a bit as we head into the early part of next week, but it looks like we just stay away from the 90-degree mark in most areas. Major Hurricane Ian made landfall earlier this afternoon, at 2:05 PM Central Time near Cayo Costa, Florida with winds of 150 mph. Ian is likely to slowly weaken as it rips through central Florida with significant Storm Surge, powerful winds, flooding rainfall and the like. It will slowly move through northern and northeastern Florida before heading back over the open waters of the western Atlantic and then swing back on shore over Southern South Carolina as a strong Tropical Storm Friday afternoon...so more flooding rains and damaging winds for eastern Georgia and South Carolina.

