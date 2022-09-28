Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Boil water notice issued for some San Augustine County residents

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Some customers of the San Augustine Rural Public Water System are advised to boil all water intended for public consumption until further notice.

Due to a break in the line, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required San Augustine Rural Public Water System to notify customers on FM 353, State Highwy 21 E and the Sunrise Community to boil their water prior to consumption (eg., washing hands / face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, Seniors and Persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.  The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact San Augustine Rural Water System at 220 W. Columbia Street, San Augustine, Texas, 75972, or call 936-288-0489 or Charles Sharp at 936-201-5001.

