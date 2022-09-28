Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Angelina County to use ARPA funds for jail expansion, multi-purpose building

Angelina County received new ARPA funds this month in the amount of $8.4 million.
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County received new ARPA funds this month in the amount of $8.4 million. Commissioners discussed dividing the budget into four categories.

One category would be administrative services. Items falling under this heading would be architectural and bidding fees for prospective projects.

First priorities include “the jail, which we approved the contract for last time,” said County Judge Keith Wright.

Commissioners approved the expansion of the Angelina county jail in their previous meeting.

Judge Wright estimates $10 million of the money needed to expand would come from the American Rescue Plan Act. Another $3 million would come from the county’s fund balance.

Commissioners are also prioritizing the purchase of a new multi-purpose building. The building is planned to house court backlogs, elections and administration business.

“We have other things that we’re going to look at, but we’re doing it a step at a time,” said Wright.

Judge Wright also said the current budgets are not final figures; budgets can be adjusted based off the needs of the departments.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The restaurant is closed on Mondays; no injuries have been reported at this time. (Video...
Canton barbecue restaurant scene of massive fire Monday evening
Smith County Sheriff’s Office searching for counterfeiting suspect
Update: Smith County Sheriff’s Office identifies counterfeiting suspect
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on SH 155
Taz Marshall Whittemore
Winning scratch-off ticket leads to arrest in Smith County car thefts
Longview police release name, details on man found dead on top of vehicle

Latest News

Maps showing changing conditions across the state of Texas.
East Texas officials warn of increasing wildfire danger
A structure fire at an apartment complex in Lufkin is causing traffic delays.
Lufkin apartment complex damaged by fire
Over 60 pairs of shoes were given to Jones Elementary
Tyler community nominates Jones Elementary to receive free shoes
General partner recounts damage to Q & Brew restaurant in Canton
Canton’s Q & Brew to serve out of smokehouse after fire damages restaurant