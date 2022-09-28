Angelina County to use ARPA funds for jail expansion, multi-purpose building

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County received new ARPA funds this month in the amount of $8.4 million. Commissioners discussed dividing the budget into four categories.

One category would be administrative services. Items falling under this heading would be architectural and bidding fees for prospective projects.

First priorities include “the jail, which we approved the contract for last time,” said County Judge Keith Wright.

Commissioners approved the expansion of the Angelina county jail in their previous meeting.

Judge Wright estimates $10 million of the money needed to expand would come from the American Rescue Plan Act. Another $3 million would come from the county’s fund balance.

Commissioners are also prioritizing the purchase of a new multi-purpose building. The building is planned to house court backlogs, elections and administration business.

“We have other things that we’re going to look at, but we’re doing it a step at a time,” said Wright.

Judge Wright also said the current budgets are not final figures; budgets can be adjusted based off the needs of the departments.

