WebXtra: Longview Fire Department repairs flag pole in preparation for prayer rally

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May and Trinity Schools Head of Early childhood and Lower School’s Jessica Wilkinson about LFD using a ladder truck to fix a flagpole that wasn’t working for several years. It gave the fire department a chance to show the students the truck and fix the flagpole in time for Trinity’s See You At the Pole prayer rally Wednesday morning. They do have another flag pole that is functioning.

