Tyler man found guilty of selling drugs on social media

A jury took less than 30 minutes to deliver the verdict.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A jury took less than 30 minutes to deliver the verdict for a Tyler man found guilty of selling drugs.

Henry Ayala Hendrix, 55, was found guilty Tuesday of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

A grand jury indicted Hendrix in spring of 2021.

In the trial on Tuesday, the court reviewed a search warrant prepared by Texas Ranger Glenn Davenport on March 1, 2021. Davenport spoke as a witness and said evidence showed several people purchased drugs from Hendrix in January 2021, both from his house and another location. Davenport further said he believes Hendrix made it known he had firearms during the drug deals.

More than 2,000 pages of Facebook messages obtained with a search warrant were reviewed as evidence during the case as well. Davenport said they started their search with Hendrix then found more people and drugs, including meth, as information trickled down.

The state and defense then presented their closing arguments. The jury deliberated for less than 30 minutes before returning with a guilty verdict.

The other man arrested with Hendrix in 2021, Chaz Lynn O’Neal, 26, of Tyler, pleaded guilty and was convicted on January 31, 2022, of engaging in organized criminal activity, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to serve 10 years in jail.

Previous Story:

2 Tyler men arrested for alleged drug sales on social media after year-long anti-gang unit investigation

