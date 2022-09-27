Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler community nominates Jones Elementary to receive free shoes

65 pairs of shoes was hand delivered to the school this morning
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The children of Jones Elementary were nominated by the community-at-large to receive free pairs of shoes from a collective vote that customers took while checking out at Tradehome Shoes using a QR code.

This was done through a program called ‘Give at home, Trade at home’ created by Tradehome Shoes.

“This kind of hit home just a little bit. I grew up with a sister with cerebral palsy. I always grew up donating time and you know helping kids that were in need. So yea it definitely hit home, it felt pretty good, said Mitchell Trundle, the store’s general manager.

Several schools were nominated to receive the shoes, however Jones Elementary ended up being number one.

The shoes were delivered in boxes this morning at Jones Elementary.

The teachers will conduct an incentive drawing and reward the children the shoes based on positive behavior and academic excellence.

