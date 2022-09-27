Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Sunny today, with highs in the 80s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny skies continue today, with seasonable temperatures again this afternoon. The forecast remains mostly unchanged from yesterday and will see little change over the next week. That said, we will see some temperature fluctuations, with highs only in the low 80s for the second half of the work week. As we go through the weekend into the beginning of next week, we will warm back up, and I would not be surprised to see temperatures back in the low 90s by next Monday.

The Fire Danger Forecast for this week remains High/Very High for parts of East Texas, due to the low humidity, dryness, and some wind. Please continue to exercise caution when doing any outdoor burning or participating in activities that could start a fire.

Lastly, Hurricane Ian made landfall over Cuba this morning, and moved back into the warm Gulf waters where the storm is forecast to further strengthen. The NHC projects Ian will reach Cat. 4 status by tonight and make landfall near the Tampa area (subject to change) as a hurricane Wednesday night or Thursday morning. NOAA, the agency over the NWS and NHC, has created a website for official Ian forecasts and other relevant information. That website is noaa.gov/ian. We will also continue to relay forecasts and advisories from the NHC as we receive them. Those are posted multiple times a day on our website, free weather app, and social media pages.

