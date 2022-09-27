Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Toy companies aim to focus on adults this holiday season

Toy companies expect to focus more on adult customers this holiday season.
Toy companies expect to focus more on adult customers this holiday season.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Toy companies say they have a new target audience for gifts this holiday season.

Companies are looking towards adults as potential customers, and not just parents buying for their kids.

A Hasbro executive says the company is pitching collectibles and nostalgic products to adults because grown-up shoppers tend to be more invested in the brands that they played with as kids.

Hasbro expects strong demand for toy brands like Transformers, G.I. Joe, Star Wars and Marvel.

Mattel is also hoping to cash in on adults buying toys, particularly Hot Wheels. It is also partnering with Elon Musk’s Space-X to sell “Space-X inspired” collectible toys under the Matchbox brand.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The restaurant is closed on Mondays; no injuries have been reported at this time. (Video...
Canton barbecue restaurant scene of massive fire Monday evening
Smith County Sheriff’s Office searching for counterfeiting suspect
Update: Smith County Sheriff’s Office identifies counterfeiting suspect
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on SH 155
Taz Marshall Whittemore
Winning scratch-off ticket leads to arrest in Smith County car thefts
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed

Latest News

Henry Hendrix
Tyler man found guilty of selling drugs on social media
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
Kremlin paves way to annex large parts of Ukraine
California detectives say they searched a home last week and found a body on the floor of what...
Man accused of stealing from, living with dead roommate for the past 4 years, DA says
Manufacturing company expands to Gladewater
Manufacturing company expands to Gladewater
Manufacturing company expands to Gladewater