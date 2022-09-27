Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

SWEPCO deploys 300 personnel to Orlando, Florida in preparation for Hurricane Ian

East Texas power crews spent the day getting ready to head to Florida to assist in the recovery...
East Texas power crews spent the day getting ready to head to Florida to assist in the recovery from Hurricane Ian.(Willie Downs)
By Willie Downs
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas power crews spent the day getting ready to head to Florida to assist in the recovery from Hurricane Ian.

“The impact that we hope to make is to safely restore as much power as quickly as we can, so we can get the Floridians’ power back on and their lights back on,” says Southwestern Electric Power Company external affairs manager, Mark Robinson.

More than one hundred SWEPCO employees, and another two hundred contractors are deploying to Orlando, Florida tomorrow in preparation for Hurricane Ian.

The deployment will consist of a total of around two hundred trucks and will depart Longview at 6 a.m. for their one thousand mile convoy.

The crews spent today preparing for the long trip.

“I saw them out here today loading up trailers with water, and extra supplies,” says Robinson. “Logistics have been an issue in some of these storms getting materials there, so we’re loaded up with a lot of our own material to go and take there and help them restore their power.”

Once they get there, they will...

“See where the damage hits, where the storm actually hits. We would like to be there at the same time, or a little bit ahead of the storm.”

once the storm hits, they will...

“Do some high-level assessment, see how much damage was done, and then we put back up poles and wires,” says Robinson.

They will be assisting utility companies in the restoration efforts after the hurricane makes landfall.

SWEPCO crews are prepared to assist for up to several weeks, until help is no longer needed.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Old Jacksonville and Rice Road
Semi-truck towing trailer blocking lanes at busy Tyler intersection
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
Several first responders responded to a structure fire around 3:00 in the morning Sunday off...
Tyler fire crews respond to overnight structure fire
The coroner said the skull was significantly weathered and is most likely from a death that...
Dogs found playing with human skull in yard, authorities say

Latest News

The restaurant is closed on Mondays; no injuries have been reported at this time. (Video...
Canton barbecue restaurant scene of massive fire Monday evening
The restaurant is closed on Mondays; no injuries have been reported at this time.
Q & Brew Barbecue Restaurant on fire in Canton on Hwy 19 near I-20
East Texas native Neal McCoy is back on the country music charts as a featured artist in...
Neal McCoy back on country charts as featured artist on rewritten version of “Wink”
The East Texas Community Clinic (ETCC) is expanding options for low-cost health care.
East Texas medical clinic is ‘closing the gap,’ offering low-cost health care