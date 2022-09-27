SWEPCO deploys 300 personnel to Orlando, Florida in preparation for Hurricane Ian

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas power crews spent the day getting ready to head to Florida to assist in the recovery from Hurricane Ian.

“The impact that we hope to make is to safely restore as much power as quickly as we can, so we can get the Floridians’ power back on and their lights back on,” says Southwestern Electric Power Company external affairs manager, Mark Robinson.

More than one hundred SWEPCO employees, and another two hundred contractors are deploying to Orlando, Florida tomorrow in preparation for Hurricane Ian.

The deployment will consist of a total of around two hundred trucks and will depart Longview at 6 a.m. for their one thousand mile convoy.

The crews spent today preparing for the long trip.

“I saw them out here today loading up trailers with water, and extra supplies,” says Robinson. “Logistics have been an issue in some of these storms getting materials there, so we’re loaded up with a lot of our own material to go and take there and help them restore their power.”

Once they get there, they will...

“See where the damage hits, where the storm actually hits. We would like to be there at the same time, or a little bit ahead of the storm.”

once the storm hits, they will...

“Do some high-level assessment, see how much damage was done, and then we put back up poles and wires,” says Robinson.

They will be assisting utility companies in the restoration efforts after the hurricane makes landfall.

SWEPCO crews are prepared to assist for up to several weeks, until help is no longer needed.

